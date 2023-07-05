Eatala’s turn to prove his worth in elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP national executive member and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender’s elevation as the chairman of the saffron party’s election management committee is being seen as a unique opportunity for him to prove his worth in the coming Assembly elections.

As the news of his appointment emerged, his followers burst into celebrations at his residence in Shamirpet on Tuesday afternoon. But, Eatala was busy with his first programme in the new role, taking part in the padayatra of his party colleague Sriramulu Yadav in the Maheshwaram Assembly constituency.

Speaking to the media at Hayathnagar Corporator Jeevan Reddy’s residence in the evening, Eatala said: “I understand Telangana and its issues inside out. I have a good knowledge of the strengths and weaknesses of KCR. I will perform the role which has been given to me by the central leadership.”Describing Union Tourism Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy as a seasoned politician, Eatala assured that he will work under his leadership while stressing that “defeating the chief minister’s arrogance was possible only through BJP”.

Meanwhile, a few leaders see the new development as the central leadership’s attempt to project Eatala as the saffron party’s chief minister’s face. What is unique about the high command’s move is that usually, the party used to form its committees like the manifesto committee and the election management committee just before the elections. This is the first time, the party has announced its election management committee much in advance, especially at a time when the power centres in the party have been repelling for quite some time, a source said.

Some leaders even recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had served as the chairman of the party’s election campaign committee in the 2014 parliamentary elections and then went on to occupy the PM’s chair.

