Future generations should be taught about Alluri: President Droupadi Murmu

She appealed to the historians to keep his life story alive so that the future generations will be aware of his sacrifice.  

Published: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu (Photo |Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that putting Alluri Sitarama Raju’s message of sacrifice and ideals into practice will be the real tribute to the freedom fighter, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday appealed to the people to take a pledge to use his ideology and principles for the country’s good.

Addressing the closing ceremony of his 125th birth anniversary at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Gachibowli, the President said that the message of Alluri’s life was to fight for the rights of the marginalised sections.

“Alluri Sitarama Raju is remembered as a warrior of the marginalised. That is his identity. His life is an example of fighting for social justice and organising the people for the country’s freedom,” she said. Reading a few lines from the famous song ‘Telugu Veera Levara Deeksha Bhumi Saagara’ penned for the iconic movie ‘Alluri Sitarama Raju’ by the legendary Telugu poet Sri Sri, she said that it established a place in the hearts of people even 50 years after the film was released.

She appealed to the historians to keep his life story alive so that future generations will be aware of his sacrifice.  Calling Alluri a “Maha Shakthi” and an inspiration in India’s struggle for independence, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan cited Swami Vivekananda and said that “with great sacrifices, we can achieve great things”.“Alluri fought to protect Adivasi's rights, interests and their culture. The sacrifices he made have gone into the books of history, and the greatness of democracy is known when we remember people like him,” she said.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao greets Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan during the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Alluri Sitarama Raju held at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium Gachibowli | EPS

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that whenever suffering and loot increase, great people like Alluri Sitarama Raju were born to eliminate the suffering and bring peace.  “At just 26 years of age, he has shaken the foundations of the British empire. Even Mahatma Gandhi had said that he wouldn’t hesitate to praise Alluri,” he said.Union Minister G Kishan Reddy was also present at the celebrations organised by the Kshatriya Seva Samithi.

