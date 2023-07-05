Home States Telangana

IMD predicts bountiful rains this month in Telangana

Weather officials say the deficit in June under the impact of Al Nino will be more than made up by July rains

Published: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The state, which has been reeling under deficit rainfall since the onset of southwest monsoon is very likely to witness bountiful rains in July as conditions are set to turn favourable for a strong monsoon.

According to IMD officials, the deficit rainfall in June was mainly due to the delay in the arrival of monsoon over the State. This apart, there was a marginal El Nino impact. However, conditions would soon be favourable for an active monsoon, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also predicted that whatever the deficit rainfall reported in June will be covered in July. Last year, the State registered excess rainfall in June and July, but the onset of monsoon was late in the State.

Between June 1 and July 3, the State received a cumulative rainfall of 8 cm against the normal rainfall of 15 cm, which translates to a deficit of 46 per cent. Out of 33 districts in the State, only 7 have recorded normal rainfall, while the remaining 27 districts had to witness a deficit of large deficit rainfall.

As per weather interference, an east-west shear zone runs roughly along 15°N between 4.5 & 7.6 km above mean sea level. The cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood now lies over the west-central Bay of Bengal adjoining the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

On Tuesday, several parts of the State had recorded moderate to heavy rainfall. Among all parts, Nekonda in Warangal has received the highest rainfall of 9.8 cm till 8 pm, followed by Dandepally in Mancherial (8.5 cm) and Annapureddypally in Bhadradri-Kothagudem (8.3 cm).

The weather forecast suggested that heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Janagaon districts during the next two days.

With regard to the local forecast, light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times very intense spells is very likely to occur in the city. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 23 degrees respectively. Surface winds are likely to be Westerlies with wind speeds around 6-10 kmph.

