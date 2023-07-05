Ponguleti meets Rajagopal; Congress expects influx of leaders from BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, just ahead of the announcement of the change of guard in the State BJP leadership, newly-inducted Congress leader Ponguleti Srinviasa Reddy met former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy reportedly to invite the latter to join the grand old party.

Rajagopal, however, is believed to have said that he is currently not contemplating changing his loyalties.

Meanwhile, the changes within the BJP have sparked optimism among the Congress leaders over new joinings. Now, they are expecting an influx of saffron party leaders.

In the appointment of Kishan Reddy as the State BJP chief, they see a “tacit understanding” between the BJP and the BRS. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud highlighted Kishan Reddy’s “close association” with the BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Bandi Sanjay is the only BJP State president who strongly opposed KCR. Kishan Reddy consistently adopted a soft stance on KCR’s and his family’s alleged corruption. Kishan Reddy himself claimed to be close to both KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi,” he said.

“During the last Lok Sabha elections, there were rumours that Owaisi assisted Kishan Reddy in winning the Secunderabad seat. These factors indicate that there is an understanding between the BJP and the BRS. The leaders will dump the saffron party for Congress as it is the only party that will remove KCR from power,” he said.

The Congress leaders viewed the developments in line with their top leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement -- “BJP khatam ho gaya”. “Rahul predicted these developments. After this, there would be no one left in the BJP,” said veteran leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao.

