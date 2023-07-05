Home States Telangana

Ponguleti meets Rajagopal; Congress expects influx of leaders from BJP

Meanwhile, the changes within the BJP have sparked optimism among the Congress leaders over new joinings.

Published: 05th July 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2023 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi

Former AICC chief Sonia Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a significant development, just ahead of the announcement of the change of guard in the State BJP leadership, newly-inducted Congress leader Ponguleti Srinviasa Reddy met former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy reportedly to invite the latter to join the grand old party.

Rajagopal, however, is believed to have said that he is currently not contemplating changing his loyalties.
Meanwhile, the changes within the BJP have sparked optimism among the Congress leaders over new joinings. Now, they are expecting an influx of saffron party leaders.

In the appointment of Kishan Reddy as the State BJP chief, they see a “tacit understanding” between the BJP and the BRS. Speaking to TNIE, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud highlighted Kishan Reddy’s “close association” with the BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Bandi Sanjay is the only BJP State president who strongly opposed KCR. Kishan Reddy consistently adopted a soft stance on KCR’s and his family’s alleged corruption. Kishan Reddy himself claimed to be close to both KCR and Asaduddin Owaisi,” he said.

“During the last Lok Sabha elections, there were rumours that Owaisi assisted Kishan Reddy in winning the Secunderabad seat. These factors indicate that there is an understanding between the BJP and the BRS. The leaders will dump the saffron party for Congress as it is the only party that will remove KCR from power,” he said.

The Congress leaders viewed the developments in line with their top leader Rahul Gandhi’s statement -- “BJP khatam ho gaya”. “Rahul predicted these developments. After this, there would be no one left in the BJP,” said veteran leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajagopal Reddy Congress  BJP Telangana politics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp