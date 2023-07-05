Home States Telangana

Youth arrested for raping girl during temple visit in Telangana

Akhil who stopped the car by the roadside also got down from the car on the pretext of attending to the call of nature.

By Express News Service

HANAMAKONDA: A 19-year-old girl has allegedly raped at Komatipalli village in the Kakatiya University Campus (KUC) police limits on Monday night. The incident came to light when the girl’s parents lodged a complaint with the KMC police on Tuesday. The accused was identified as K Anvesh, a native of Eturunagaram in the Mulugu district.

According to Hanamakonda ACP V Kiran Kumar, the girl, a student of a degree college here, had gone to Ramappa temple in Anvesh’s car along with her friend Akhil. Anvesh’s girlfriend also joined them. While returning, Anvesh after dropping his girlfriend at the Venkatapur crossroad was driving back to Hanamkonda along with Akhil and the victim. At the Komatipalli Toll Plaza, the victim wanted to attend to the call of nature and asked Akhil to stop the car.

Akhil who stopped the car by the roadside also got down from the car on the pretext of attending to the call of nature. He sent Anvesh to buy a water bottle and followed the victim and allegedly raped her. The victim who came back to the car started crying.

She didn’t reveal the reason for crying when her friend Akhil asked her. After reaching her hostel, she called up her parents and narrated the incident. They lodged a complaint with the KUC police. A case was registered under Section 376 of IPC against the accused.

