23 Mangapet villages fall under scheduled area: Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskara Reddy, ended the seven-decade-old case related to 23 revenue villages in Mangapet mandal in Warangal district by upholding the ruling given a single judge on April 17, 2014.

The single judge had affirmed the State government’s announcement that 23 revenue villages in Mangapet were designated as a “scheduled area”. Marri Venkata Rajam and others filed writ appeals challenging the single judge’s ruling, which are now dismissed by the division bench.

The petitioners claimed that Mangapet, comprising 23 revenue villages and 80 panchayats, had not been declared as a “scheduled area” by the President of India under Para 6(1) of Schedule V to the Constitution. The single judge had concluded that these 23 villages were not included in the list of “scheduled areas” due to an oversight.

The division bench observed that the assumption these 23 villages were not part of the “scheduled areas” was solely based on the judgment in Koya Brahmanandam. After thoroughly hearing the appellants, implead petitioners, and respondent authorities, the division bench upheld the single judge’s orders and dismissed the writ appeals.

High Court concerned over delay in appointment of CIC

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji have expressed their displeasure over the State government’s delay in appointing Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) to the Telangana State Information Commission. The CIC retired on August 24, 2020, and the last Information Commissioner retired on February 24, 2023.

Addressing Advocate General BS Prasad, the bench, expressed his concern over the potential consequences of the absence of officials in the Commission. “If someone approaches the Commission seeking specific information and there are no officials available, it would create an unfavourable situation,” observed the bench.

Justice Bhuyan also recalled a similar situation that occurred the previous day in the CJ’s Court when none of the government counsels were present to update the court on the appointment of the chairman and members to the TSHRC.

When CJ Bhuyan inquired about the current status of the appointment of the CIC and ICs, the AG responded that a notification dated July 3, 2023, had been issued. It invited applications from eligible candidates, and the entire selection process will be completed by August 11. After taking note of AG’s statement, the bench recorded adjourned the PIL to August 23.

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskara Reddy, ended the seven-decade-old case related to 23 revenue villages in Mangapet mandal in Warangal district by upholding the ruling given a single judge on April 17, 2014. The single judge had affirmed the State government’s announcement that 23 revenue villages in Mangapet were designated as a “scheduled area”. Marri Venkata Rajam and others filed writ appeals challenging the single judge’s ruling, which are now dismissed by the division bench. The petitioners claimed that Mangapet, comprising 23 revenue villages and 80 panchayats, had not been declared as a “scheduled area” by the President of India under Para 6(1) of Schedule V to the Constitution. The single judge had concluded that these 23 villages were not included in the list of “scheduled areas” due to an oversight.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The division bench observed that the assumption these 23 villages were not part of the “scheduled areas” was solely based on the judgment in Koya Brahmanandam. After thoroughly hearing the appellants, implead petitioners, and respondent authorities, the division bench upheld the single judge’s orders and dismissed the writ appeals. High Court concerned over delay in appointment of CIC Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji have expressed their displeasure over the State government’s delay in appointing Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) to the Telangana State Information Commission. The CIC retired on August 24, 2020, and the last Information Commissioner retired on February 24, 2023. Addressing Advocate General BS Prasad, the bench, expressed his concern over the potential consequences of the absence of officials in the Commission. “If someone approaches the Commission seeking specific information and there are no officials available, it would create an unfavourable situation,” observed the bench. Justice Bhuyan also recalled a similar situation that occurred the previous day in the CJ’s Court when none of the government counsels were present to update the court on the appointment of the chairman and members to the TSHRC. When CJ Bhuyan inquired about the current status of the appointment of the CIC and ICs, the AG responded that a notification dated July 3, 2023, had been issued. It invited applications from eligible candidates, and the entire selection process will be completed by August 11. After taking note of AG’s statement, the bench recorded adjourned the PIL to August 23.