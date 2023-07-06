 Alwal police held Dubbaka BJP MLA, prevented from going to tension-hit Gajwel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/SIDDIPET: Alwal police on Wednesday arrested Dubbaka BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao while he was heading to Gajwel to file a petition, seeking bail for the five persons arrested in connection with a clash between two groups in the town two days ago.

Speaking to the media, Alwal SI Gangadhar said that the legislator was arrested to prevent the situation from further worsening in Gajwel. While he was being taken into custody, Raghunandan Rao said that he was only representing the victims as an advocate, and alleged that the police didn’t act in time to prevent the clash between two groups.

“I want to ask the police department which boasts of having a command control room and CCTVs, why they failed to take action against the accused in the case? The law should not be used in favour of someone. It should treat all equally,” he said. Stating that the bail petition hearing was posted on Thursday, he said that he will argue on behalf of the five accused in the case.

Strongly condemning Raghunandan’s arrest, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender demanded his immediate release and wondered whether representing a client was a crime.

Section 30 of Police Act imposed in town: CP

Meanwhile, Siddipet Commissioner of Police Swetha Reddy said that so far a total of eight cases have been registered and 11 persons taken into custody in connection with the riots in Gajwel town.

The CP said that the security measures initiated by the police have restored normalcy in the town. Speaking at a press conference in Gajwel on Wednesday, she said that the identification of the other accused is ongoing, based on the available video footage.

She also warned against the dissemination of false information on social media, as some individuals are attempting to mislead the public. She emphasised that strict legal action will be taken against those who are spreading false information.

“Section 30 of the Police Act (regulation of public assemblies) is in effect in the district, and no meetings or rallies should be organised without prior permission from the police,” she said.

