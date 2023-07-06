BRS sarpanch in Telangana sets fire to son-in-law’s house

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Angry over his daughter’s intercaste marriage, the sarpanch of Itikalpalle village of Narsampet Mandal set fire to her husband’s residence and the houses of his friends on Tuesday night.

M Ravinder, who is a member of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) discovered that his daughter, M Kavya Sree, had married J Ranjith, a security guard in Narsampet town, five days ago. Kavya Sree, who is studying in Hanamkonda and residing at a private hostel in Hasanparthy, fell in love with Ranjith and decided to marry him. Both Kavya Sree and Ranjith are residents of Itikalpalle village.

Upon learning about Kavya’s marriage, Ravinder went to the Hasanparthy police station and filed a missing person complaint. The police then contacted Kavya Sree and asked her to visit the station. Ravinder then attempted to convince Kavya Sree to return home, but she rejected her father’s plea and informed the police that they intended to stay together.

Enraged by his daughter’s refusal, Ravinder went to the village and set fire to the houses where Ranjith and his friends resided. The incident created tension in the village, prompting the Narsampet police to intervene.

‘Taken into custody’

Narsampet Inspector P Ramesh said that his team arrived at the village and established a police picket to prevent any further untoward incidents. According to Narsampet ACP A Sampath Rao, a case has been registered against Ravinder and has been taken into custody.

Hasanparthy Sub-Inspector (SI) D Vijay Kumar, told TNIE that Ravinder had filed a missing person complaint, claiming that his daughter, Kavya Sree, was missing.

“Acting on the complaint, we registered a missing person case. It was then discovered that Kavya Sree had married Ranjith, and both of them had visited the police station on Tuesday evening. We counselled the new couple and Kavya Sree firmly asserted that they were adults and had willingly married each other. Subsequently, they left the police station,” he added.

