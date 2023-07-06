Home States Telangana

Collegium for elevation of Telangana CJ as Supreme Court judge

Justice Bhatt, who was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019, has been serving as its Chief Justice since June 1, 2023.

Ujjal Bhuyan

elangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Justice of India Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, along with the Supreme Court Collegium, has unanimously resolved to recommend the appointment of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as judge of the Supreme Court. Another name the collegium has recommended for apex court elevation is that of Kerala High Court Chief Justice SV Bhatt.

He has been serving as the  Telangana HC Chief Justice since June 28, 2022. He has extensive experience as a judge of the Gauhati High Court and as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

He presided over a wide range of cases, including those related to taxation, during his tenure as a judge of the Bombay High Court, the collegium said in its recommendation. Justice SV Bhatt, on the other hand, was appointed as a Judge of the High Court of AP on April 12, 2013, and is the senior judge. 

Justice Bhatt, who was transferred to the High Court of Kerala in March 2019, has been serving as its Chief Justice since June 1, 2023.

