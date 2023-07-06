Home States Telangana

Congress should show confidence in BC leadership, says former PCC president 

He was speaking to a group of BC leaders who were campaigning for more election tickets to BCs in the Congress under the banner of Team OBC, at his residence in the city. 

Published: 06th July 2023

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah. (Photo¬ Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The survival of any political party, including that of Congress, would be at stake if it neglects BCs while allotting tickets to contest in the elections, said former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah on Wednesday. 

He was speaking to a group of BC leaders who were campaigning for more election tickets to BCs in the Congress under the banner of Team OBC, at his residence in the city. 

The representatives of Team OBC -- TPCC vice-president Cheruku Sudhakar, AICC OBC wing coordinator Kathi Venkataswamy and others -- met Ponnala to garner support for their demand for “proportionate tickets” to BCs. 

Speaking on the occasion, Ponnala Lakshmaiah said: “People’s support would diminish if there is no adequate representation and due respect to OBCs. Why would BCs not win elections in Congress, when they can win from other parties? The party leadership should introspect as to why it can’t give confidence to BC leadership, and adopt an inclusive policy.” 

