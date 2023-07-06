Home States Telangana

Differences among BRS leaders come to fore again in Telangana

Bapu Rao’s absence at Wednesday’s celebrations is being attributed to an invitation not being extended to the legislator.

Published: 06th July 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

BRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: There seems to be no end to the internal squabbling among the Boath BRS leaders. The differences, especially between Boath MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and former MP G Nagesh, that have been plaguing the party came to the fore once again at an event organised to celebrate the formation of Sonala Mandal on Wednesday.

While former MP from Adilabad G Nagesh, party’s district president and Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, Neeradigonda ZPTC Anil Jadhav,  Boath MPP T Srinivas and a host of other local leaders participated in the celebrations held in Sonala, MLA Rathod Bapu Rao was conspicuous by his absence.

It may be mentioned here that on June 30, G Nagesh, Tula Srinivas and other leaders made a representation to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a public meeting held in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, seeking the formation of Sonala Mandal. The Chief Minister then announced the decision to form a new manual. Subsequently, the government issued orders forming the Sonala Mandal.

Bapu Rao’s absence at Wednesday’s celebrations is being attributed to an invitation not being extended to the legislator.  Interestingly, the MLA participated in a few other party programmes organised in his constituency. 

This is not the first time that the groups in the BRS surfaced in the constituency. Back in May, when the party leadership gave a call to organise Athmeeya Sammelanams, Rathod Bapu Rao and Tula Srinivas hosted two separate programmes in the Boath mandal headquarters.

