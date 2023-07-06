School girl battling for life after hit by bike rider in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The CCTV footage showed the accused driving his two-wheeler in a rash and negligent manner.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after a youth driving a car at a breakneck speed snuffed out the lives of a woman and her daughter and left two battling for life in hospital in the Narsingi area of Hyderabad, a school girl was grievously injured after she was knocked down by a two-wheeler rider at Shadnagar on Wednesday. 

The victim, 12-year-old Jiya, a student of Sishumandir school, was returning to her home at Asha Colony along with her friends when she was hit by the motorcycle rider. 

Jiya who suffered serious head injuries was admitted to a nearby hospital. The doctors treating the girl said that she suffered severe head injuries and her condition was serious. 

The police arrested the accused identified as 17-year-old Jinkala Sashidhar. Though he fled the scene after the accident the police managed to nab him soon. 

