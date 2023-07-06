Home States Telangana

Land to film director: Telangana HC reserves orders on PIL

Advocate General BS Prasad, representing Telangana, informed the court that N Shankar had participated in the Telangana agitation.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, reserved its orders in a PIL field J Shankar from Karimnagar district, now Jagtial, challenging the decision of the State government to allot five acres of land, worth crores of rupees, to film director N Shankar in Survey No 96, Mokilla village, Shankerpally mandal in Rangareddy District, at a nominal cost of `5 lakh per acre.

Senior counsel Sarasani Satyam Reddy, representing the petitioners, opposed the government’s move to allocate valuable land at such a low cost to a film director, especially as the land is allotted permanently, not on the lease.

Advocate General BS Prasad, representing Telangana, informed the court that N Shankar had participated in the Telangana agitation. The decision to allocate land to Shankar for the establishment of a film institute/studio was made by the government to generate employment and was approved by the Cabinet.

