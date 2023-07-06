Home States Telangana

Photograph by Telangana Gurukula student to be featured in Vogue Italia

Published: 06th July 2023 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

One of the photographs taken by a student, Gugulothu Mamata to be feature in Vogue Italia magazine.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Telangana Tribal Welfare Gurukula Finance Academy Siricilla has come into the limelight as one of the photographs taken by a student, Gugulothu Mamata, has been selected for publication in Vogue Italia, the  Italian edition of Vogue magazine owned by Conde Nast International.

The news was announced by the college principal, K Rajani, who expressed immense pride in Mamata’s accomplishment of going international with her creativity.

The selection of Mamata’s photograph in the magazine is a significant recognition and showcases her talent to a global audience, opening doors to various international platforms. Mamata, currently studying in the second year of her degree, has truly made her mark in the world of creative work and fashion photography, the principal added.

The achievement garnered praise and appreciation from top personalities, including MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, who took to Twitter to acknowledge the talent of the student photographer.

He posted the photograph and playfully asked his followers to guess who captured it. The minister extended his compliments to Mamata and her teachers for their guidance.

