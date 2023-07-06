PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 6.1K crore in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana on July 8. During his visit to the State, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 176-km long National Highway projects worth over Rs 5,550 crore.

The projects include the 108 km Mancherial-Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor. This will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 from an existing two-lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which will be established with an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore.

This modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced rolling stock manufacturing capacity. It will be equipped with the latest technology and facilities such as the robotic painting of wagons, state-of-the-art machinery and a plant with modern material storage and handling. It will help generate employment for local youths and also for the development of ancillary units in nearby areas.

CPI to stage black-badge protest during PM's visit

CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday gave a call for a black-badge protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on July 8 against the Centre’s failure to fulfil the assurances given to the Telugu States under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a press conference at Mancherial, he claimed that the communist parties had stopped the BJP from winning the Munugode byelection, thereby setting a tone for the upcoming elections. “Had BJP won Munugode byelection, the RBS would have lined up in front to join the BJP, and we have averted it,” he said.

