Home States Telangana

PM Modi to lay foundation for projects worth Rs 6.1K crore in Telangana

During his visit to Telangana on July 8, the Prime Minister will also lay stone for railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet

Published: 06th July 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for several key infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore in Telangana on July 8. During his visit to the State, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for 176-km long National Highway projects worth over Rs 5,550 crore. 

The projects include the 108 km Mancherial-Warangal section of the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor. This will reduce the distance between Mancherial and Warangal by around 34 km, thus reducing travel time and decongesting traffic on NH-44 and NH-65. 

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 from an existing two-lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the railway wagon manufacturing unit at Kazipet, which will be established with an estimated cost of over Rs 500 crore. 

This modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced rolling stock manufacturing capacity. It will be equipped with the latest technology and facilities such as the robotic painting of wagons, state-of-the-art machinery and a plant with modern material storage and handling. It will help generate employment for local youths and also for the development of ancillary units in nearby areas.

NH-563 expansion to improve connectivity  

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the upgradation of the 68 km-long Karimnagar-Warangal section of NH-563 from an existing two-lane to a four-lane configuration. This will help in improving connectivity to Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ at Warangal.

CPI to stage black-badge protest during PM's visit

CPI State Secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao on Wednesday gave a call for a black-badge protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Telangana on July 8 against the Centre’s failure to fulfil the assurances given to the Telugu States under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a press conference at Mancherial, he claimed that the communist parties had stopped the BJP from winning the Munugode byelection, thereby setting a tone for the upcoming elections. “Had BJP won Munugode byelection, the RBS would have lined up in front to join the BJP, and we have averted it,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi infrastructure development projects
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp