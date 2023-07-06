Home States Telangana

Telangana Assembly election: Three ex-MLAs likely to dump BJP for Congress

During these initial discussions, the party is believed to have assured them of influential positions within the Congress.

Published: 06th July 2023

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly elections draw close, two to three former MLAs from the BJP are reportedly considering shifting their loyalties to the Congress. Their decision, according to sources, comes in the wake of recent leadership changes at the State unit of the BJP and amid the growing apprehension among its leaders over their electoral prospects.

Sources at the grand old party’s State headquarters Gandhi Bhavan revealed that the former MLAs are currently in talks with the Congress leaders to finalise their entry or re-entry into the party. One of them is reportedly been in negotiations with prominent Congress leader and Karnataka Minister NS Bose Raju, who previously served as AICC secretary for Telangana. 

During these initial discussions, the party is believed to have assured them of influential positions within the Congress. Though the BJP leadership replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the State unit chief, appointing G Kishan Reddy in his place, some saffron party leaders believe that this leadership change may not significantly improve the party’s electoral prospects in the next elections.  

The Congress, on the other hand, in a strategic move to attract leaders from the BJP, has opened the doors for its former members to return to the party fold. During a recent public meeting held in Khammam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended an invitation to these former members of his party. 

