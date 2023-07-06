Telangana govt approves eight new medical colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Wednesday approved the establishment of eight new medical colleges in Telangana, further strengthening the healthcare and medical education infrastructure in the State.

These medical colleges will be set up in Jogulamba-Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Warangal, Medak, Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Commencing the next academic year, each of these medical colleges will offer 100 seats.

With this latest development, the government has now sanctioned medical colleges in 25 out of the total 33 districts in the State. The objective is to have at least one medical college in each district, and with the addition of these eight new colleges, the total count will reach 34.

జిల్లాకు ఒక మెడిక‌ల్ కాలేజీ ల‌క్ష్యంగా ముందుకు వెళ్తున్న సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ గారి క‌ల సాకారం అవుతోంది.. తాజాగా మ‌రో 8 కొత్త ప్రభుత్వ మెడిక‌ల్ కాలేజీల‌ను ఏర్పాటు చేస్తున్న‌ట్లు ప్ర‌భుత్వం ఉత్త‌ర్వులు జారీ చేసింది. ప్ర‌తి జిల్లాకు ఒక ప్ర‌భుత్వ మెడిక‌ల్ కాలేజీ క‌లిగిన ఏకైక రాష్ట్రంగా… pic.twitter.com/dkpfA2g13p — BRS Party (@BRSparty) July 5, 2023

Announcing the State government’s decision, Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao tweeted: “One medical college for one district, a vision of Hon’ble CM Shri KCR Garu is going to be a reality. Here are the new 8 medical colleges approved by the State government adding to the existing medical colleges. In tune to the vision of #ArogyaTelangana these colleges will foster more opportunities for students to pursue medical education and further enhance healthcare services in districts(sic)”.

The establishment of government medical colleges in Telangana has significantly increased the number of available MBBS seats. In 2014, government colleges offered 850 seats, which have now surged to 3,790. With the addition of 800 seats from the newly sanctioned colleges, the total number of MBBS seats in government medical colleges will rise to 4,590.

When considering both government and private medical colleges, Telangana’s tally has grown from 20 colleges in 2014 to 56 colleges this year, with the number of MBBS seats quadrupling from 2,850 to 8,340. Furthermore, the addition of seats from the newly established medical colleges will bring the total to 9,140 seats.

Additionally, private medical colleges applying for admissions next year are expected to contribute more seats, pushing the total MBBS seats in Telangana to an impressive 10,000. Telangana currently leads the nation with 22 MBBS seats per lakh population and secures the second position with 7.5 PG seats. In the upcoming academic year 2023-24, Telangana will contribute 43 per cent of the total new medical seats nationwide, allocating 900 seats from the State out of a grand total of 2,118 seats.

