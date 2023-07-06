Telangana HC tells State, Centre not to disturb Naddigadda thanda residents

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, has directed the State government and the Union Home Ministry to ensure that the 2,000 families residing on a 40-acre land in Nadigadda Thanda, Subash Chandra Bose Nagar, and Omkar Nagar located at Miyapur village, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy district, are not dispossessed or disturbed.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, in the interim order, noted the petitioner’s contention that these families have been living on the land for the past 40 years and have been issued Aadhar cards, Voter ID cards, and ration cards, among other facilities, by the GHMC. The families are currently facing the threat of eviction and have been warned by officials that they will be forcibly removed from the land.

Furthermore, the division bench has issued notices to the Secretary of the Union Home Ministry in New Delhi, the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, the National Commission for Backward Classes in New Delhi, the District Collector of Rangareddy, the Commissioner of GHMC, and the Custodian of Enemy Property for Indian Kaiser-I in Hind Buildings, Mumbai. These authorities have been directed to respond to the notices by August 23, 2023.

The division bench was handling a Public Interest Litigation filed by Dr PR Subash Chandran, a resident of Swaminarayan Nagar Colony, adjacent to Fly Tech Aviation Academy in BN Reddy Nagar. The PIL sought direction from the Secretary of the Government and the Director General of the CRPF in New Delhi to ensure that the people occupying the 40-acre land in Nadigadda Thanda, Subaschandra Bose Nagar, and Omkar Nagar located at Miyapur village, Serilingampally Mandal, Rangareddy District, are not forcibly evicted as they have been residing there for the past 40 years.

Dr. PR Subash Chandran, while presenting the case, informed the Court about the violation of human rights in this matter. The 2000 families residing on the land for the past 40 years are now facing the threat of eviction, as the State Government has already allocated a certain portion of the land to the HMDA.

Basic amenities have been cut off, leaving the residents deprived of sanitation and toilets. This has resulted in health issues, which amount to a violation of basic human rights. The petitioner sought the Court’s intervention to protect them from eviction.

On the other hand, Gade Praveen Kumar, Assistant Solicitor General representing the Union of India, informed the Court that all these 2000 families have been illegally occupying the 40-acre land belonging to the CRPF for the past 40 years. In addition to the current illegal occupants, people from other states are also illegally occupying the land. The Assistant Solicitor General sought the Court’s intervention to protect the precious government land. After hearing the arguments from both the petitioners and the respondent’s counsel, the matter was adjourned to August 23, 2023.

