Trans person saves minor girl from kidnap in Telangana, foils rape attempt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A minor girl was kidnapped by two unidentified offenders in Hayathnagar and subjected to an attempted rape. But, the victim managed to escape and found help from a trans person who came to her rescue.

The incident occurred during the late hours of Tuesday when the victim had just stepped out of her house. A motorcycle with two persons halted in front of her residence, pretending to ask for directions. Taking advantage of the situation, they picked up the girl and fled towards the Ring Road. While en route, they attempted to assault her, but the girl managed to escape their clutches and sought assistance from passing commuters.

Meanwhile, the two offenders managed to escape from the scene. However, a vigilant trans person noticed the girl and approached her to enquire about her situation. Realising the gravity of the situation, the trans person informed the police, who then reunited the victim with her parents. A case has been registered, and authorities are actively searching for the two perpetrators, who are currently on the run.

LB Nagar Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sai Sri said that the victim had fortunately not been raped, as she displayed courage in resisting her attackers and successfully escaping from their clutches.

