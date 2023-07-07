Bandi, Kishan vow to fight ‘corrupt, feudal’ rule of KCR together in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two days after the BJP central leadership replaced Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay with Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy as the State unit chief, the uncertainty seemed to have ended in the party as the two leaders put up a united show, addressing a joint press conference at the party office in Barkatpura on Thursday.

Live from BJP Hyderabad City Office. https://t.co/YmdCjIod82 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 6, 2023

At the start of the media conference, Bandi Sanjay felicitated Kishan Reddy by wrapping a shawl around his shoulders and congratulated him for the new responsibility entrusted to him by the saffron party.

With the followers of both leaders, who trooped into the jam-packed conference hall, listening in rapt attention, Kishan lauded Sanjay for the poll victories the party achieved under his leadership in the State. Sanjay, on his part, recalled the days when he used to call the Kishan whenever some differences cropped up among the cadre to resolve the issues.

“We have seen the political journey of Kishan Reddy from an ordinary worker to a Union minister. He inspired many people. He developed many party workers. His Poru Yatra during the Telangana statehood movement would be remembered forever. It was he who convinced the central leadership to support the AP Reorganisation Bill in the Parliament,” Sanjay said, assuring that they will fight together against the ‘corrupt, feudal and family rule’ of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

‘False propaganda’

Dismissing the rumours being spread on social media about a secret pact between the BJP and the BRS as a “revengeful and misleading false propaganda” of the BRS and the Congress, Kishan Reddy said that his party never had any kind of alliance with the BRS, and that it was the Congress and BRS which were allies before.

Greeted Hon’ble Culture, Tourism and DoNER Minister Shri @kishanreddybjp garu on being named as @BJP4Telangana state president. We look forward to working under your leadership to bring the party to power in the state. pic.twitter.com/n6e5Oh8gZ5 — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) July 6, 2023

He declared that the aim of the BJP is to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana martyrs and that BJP will come to power in the State by burying the corrupt, undemocratic, autocratic and family rule of KCR in “pataal lok” (netherworld).

“Because those two parties have an understanding, 12 Congress MLAs jumped into BRS, and some of them were given ministerial posts. They literally finished the Congress in the Legislative Council by pulling the entire group into the BRS. These two parties are two sides of the same coin, which share the same DNA, and have fought the elections together and shared the power in Delhi,” he said while cautioning the people that if they vote for Congress, it will benefit the BRS and vice versa.

In an assurance to those who were still doubtful about the political rivalry of the BJP and the BRS, he said that there was no forgiving the BRS, and that the saffron party will form the government by defeating the pink party in the next elections.

Alleging that the Chief Minister’s family members were demanding share in even private businesses, including real estate, and in giving contacts, he said that all forms of mafia were being nurtured by the Chief Minister’s family, by using police to work under their direction.“Forget about fulfilling the election promises, the Chief Minister has destroyed the moral values in politics,” he said.

Clear message to Telangana

Recollecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement made from the ramparts of the Red Fort about the Centre’s resolve to defeat the corrupt and family rule across the country, he said that it was a clear message to Telangana as well.

On Modi’s public meeting to be organised at Hanamkonda Arts College Grounds from 9.30 am on July 8, he said that the Prime Minister will be laying the foundation stone for the construction of a railway wagon manufacturing unit (periodic overhauling) in Kazipet, in addition to inaugurating the Warangal-Karimnagar highway, and other projects.

He said that railway wagons will be produced here in the first phase at a cost of Rs 521 crore, and that later more products, as per the requirements, will be manufactured here, and that the capacity of the railway manufacturing unit will be 2,400 wagons per year and around six to seven wagons per day.

Mutual admiration

