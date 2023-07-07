BJP won’t join hands with BRS: Huzurabad MLA Eatala

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Urging the party cadre to not believe rumours being spread over possible understanding between the BJP and the BRS, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender on Thursday stated that the saffron party will never join hands with the pink party in the State.

Speaking to the media after overseeing the arrangements being made for the public meeting to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Arts and Science College in Subedari, Hanamkonda, Rajender said: “The BJP will fight against the family rule in the State. We have our own ideology. We have our own views and plans for the development of Telangana.”

Stating that Narendra Modi was visiting Warangal after 30 years, he appealed to the people to give a grand welcome to the Prime Minister. The newly-appointed chairman of the BJP Election Management Committee also stressed that there is no friendship between the BJP and the BRS.

“The BJP will never join hands with the BRS or any other regional party. Prime Minister Modi stated in the Hyderabad executive meeting that the opposition parties looted Rs 20 lakh crore of public money and those parties have no right to form a government,” he said, adding that the BJP is strengthened by the lakhs of party workers in the north Telangana districts and across the State.

He also promised that the BJP, if voted to power, will give pensions to people aged 57 years and also continue the pension scheme for single women.

