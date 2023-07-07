BRS govt delivered justice to all: BRS working president

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government ensured that justice is delivered to all sections of the society.

The minister handed over pattas for over 2,858 acres to 1,614 tribals in the Rajanna-Sircilla district. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has endeared himself to Adivasis and tribals by resolving the long-pending podu lands issue and by giving pattas to them.”

“Around 1.51 lakh pattas covering 44.6 lakh acres were handed over to the tribals. Telangana is the first State to give pattas for such a large area of forest land,” he said. He also said that the tribals’ dream of “Mava Nate, Mava Raj” (my village, my rule) became a reality under KCR’s leadership.

“Thandas has been developed into gram panchayats. The government is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes are reaching every tribal household. Dedicated buildings are being constructed for the benefit of tribals. Thousands of tribal students are being provided quality education in Gurukul schools “ he said.

“The Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme led to the creation of 5.13 lakh acres of new forest area, increasing the total forest area in the State by around eight per cent,” he added.

Babu Jagjivan Ram statue unveiled

MA&UD Minister Rama Rao and SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar unveiled a statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Agriculture College on Thursday. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramsh Babu and District Collector Anuraag Jayanti were present on the occasion.

A typical day of a person in public life



Straddling different worlds and diverse communities pic.twitter.com/N9R84mO0jx — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 6, 2023

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government ensured that justice is delivered to all sections of the society. The minister handed over pattas for over 2,858 acres to 1,614 tribals in the Rajanna-Sircilla district. Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has endeared himself to Adivasis and tribals by resolving the long-pending podu lands issue and by giving pattas to them.” పోడు భూములను సాగు చేసుకుంటూ జీవనం కొనసాగిస్తున్న గిరిజనులు, ఆదివాసీలకు భూ యాజమాన్య హక్కులను కల్పించే ఉద్దేశ్యంతో తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వం ప్రారంభించిన పోడు భూముల పట్టాల పంపిణీ కార్యక్రమంలో భాగంగా నేడు రాజన్న సిరిసిల్ల జిల్లాలో 1,614 మంది లబ్ధిదారులకు 2,858 ఎకరాలపై యాజమాన్య హక్కు పట్టాలు… pic.twitter.com/KMcFpFRh6rgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) July 6, 2023 “Around 1.51 lakh pattas covering 44.6 lakh acres were handed over to the tribals. Telangana is the first State to give pattas for such a large area of forest land,” he said. He also said that the tribals’ dream of “Mava Nate, Mava Raj” (my village, my rule) became a reality under KCR’s leadership. “Thandas has been developed into gram panchayats. The government is ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes are reaching every tribal household. Dedicated buildings are being constructed for the benefit of tribals. Thousands of tribal students are being provided quality education in Gurukul schools “ he said. “The Telangana ku Haritha Haram programme led to the creation of 5.13 lakh acres of new forest area, increasing the total forest area in the State by around eight per cent,” he added. Babu Jagjivan Ram statue unveiled MA&UD Minister Rama Rao and SC Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar unveiled a statue of Babu Jagjivan Ram at the Agriculture College on Thursday. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramsh Babu and District Collector Anuraag Jayanti were present on the occasion. A typical day of a person in public life Straddling different worlds and diverse communities pic.twitter.com/N9R84mO0jx — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 6, 2023