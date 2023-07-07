Home States Telangana

BRS ticket aspirant held for abusing Koti Women’s College V-C Vijjulatha

In response, the V-C agreed to consider his request and proposed that he sponsor economically and socially disadvantaged students at Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Vijjulatha of Koti Women’s College

Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Vijjulatha of Koti Women’s College (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Following a complaint by Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Vijjulatha of Koti Women’s College against Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, an aspirant for the BRS Goshamahal constituency ticket, Sultan Bazar police took him into custody. On July 1, Yadav approached the V-C requesting felicitation for his social work, which reportedly includes providing free education and scholarships to girl students.

In response, the V-C agreed to consider his request and proposed that he sponsor economically and socially disadvantaged students at Telangana Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam. She mentioned that they were willing to felicitate him as it would benefit the students. However, Yadav became enraged and started raising his voice, issuing threats. He accused the V-C of arrogance, questioned her appointment, and claimed that her position was undeserved since she was not an IAS or IPS officer.

Yadav further threatened to expose her “shortcomings”  once he secured the MLA seat. As the V-C was occupied with her duties, she asked Yadav to leave her office. However, he failed to maintain decorum while she performed her responsibilities.

