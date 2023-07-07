Home States Telangana

Congress OBC leaders demand tickets in 50 Assembly seats in Telangana

They believe OBCs are more in number in these constituencies and insist that if the party concedes their demand, the candidates would be able to win the seats easily.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Gandhi Bhavan

TPCC headquarters Gandhi Bhavan

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the prospects of the Congress winning the next Assembly elections in Telangana improving, the OBC leaders in the grand old party are now demanding their pound of flesh in the allotment of tickets.

Without mincing words, they have put in a demand for at least 50 per cent of the seats to the OBC candidates. They want allotment of tickets in Adilabad, Mudhole, Armoor, Banswada, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Korutla, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Siddipet, Narayankhed, Narsapur and Patancheru.

They also want ticket in Malkajgiri, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Tandur, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, Goshamahal, Yakutpura, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarakonda, Makthal, Shadnagar, Kollapur, Wanaparthy, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Munugode, Bhongir, Alair, Jangaon, Narsampet, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Palakurthi, Kothagudem and a few other segments.

They believe OBCs are more in number in these constituencies and insist that if the party concedes their demand, the candidates would be able to win the seats easily. The party would have to keep in mind that should it consider non-OBCs for the constituencies where the OBC population is high, there is a likelihood of the presence of rebel candidates in the fray. The party will have to face a tough time, placating the ruffled feelings of the BCs who do not get tickets and get them to work for the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana assembly election Congress OBC leaders Gandhi Bhavan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp