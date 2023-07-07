Congress OBC leaders demand tickets in 50 Assembly seats in Telangana

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the prospects of the Congress winning the next Assembly elections in Telangana improving, the OBC leaders in the grand old party are now demanding their pound of flesh in the allotment of tickets.

Without mincing words, they have put in a demand for at least 50 per cent of the seats to the OBC candidates. They want allotment of tickets in Adilabad, Mudhole, Armoor, Banswada, Nizamabad Urban, Nizamabad Rural, Balkonda, Korutla, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Vemulawada, Huzurabad, Siddipet, Narayankhed, Narsapur and Patancheru.

They also want ticket in Malkajgiri, Medchal, Quthbullapur, Maheswaram, Rajendranagar, Tandur, Musheerabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Sanathnagar, Goshamahal, Yakutpura, Secunderabad, Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarakonda, Makthal, Shadnagar, Kollapur, Wanaparthy, Miryalaguda, Suryapet, Munugode, Bhongir, Alair, Jangaon, Narsampet, Parkal, Warangal West, Warangal East, Palakurthi, Kothagudem and a few other segments.

They believe OBCs are more in number in these constituencies and insist that if the party concedes their demand, the candidates would be able to win the seats easily. The party would have to keep in mind that should it consider non-OBCs for the constituencies where the OBC population is high, there is a likelihood of the presence of rebel candidates in the fray. The party will have to face a tough time, placating the ruffled feelings of the BCs who do not get tickets and get them to work for the party.

