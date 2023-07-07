‘Dharani Files’ coming: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that he would soon be making a series of PowerPoint presentations titled ‘Dharani Files” to expose the “loot” being perpetrated through the revenue portal launched by the State government and to show the public how sensitive personal information is now being held by a company based in the British Islands, as it holds a 99% stake in the portal.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth alleged that the “Panama Papers” expose revealed that sensitive personal data of citizens have gone into the hands of foreign companies and criminals based in tax havens like the British Islands.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy also alleged that Gade Sridhar Raju, a close friend of “the prince” (alluding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao), has been “holding the keys to the Dharani portal,” where owners were being created for lakhs of acres of government land in the prohibited list and ownership rights transferred surreptitiously.“The company, which was initially Indian, went into the hands of firms based in the Philippines, Singapore, the US, the British Islands, and some Indians and foreigners then gained control of the Dharani portal,” Revanth alleged.

BJP too in the crosshairs

“Any information about the ownership of the company, its investments, and the data of citizens, including Aadhaar details, bank accounts, property, PAN details, and so on, should be submitted to the Reserve Bank of India. However, there is no information available. I’m throwing my first challenge to the newly-appointed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, to reveal information about who all are involved in those companies and their investments,” Revanth said, daring the BJP leadership to clarify the party’s stand on the Dharani portal. He also accused the State government of illegally acquiring 1,500 acres of assigned lands.

“Hundreds of acres of this land were allotted to Amul Dairy and to Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar,” Revanth alleged. To prove his point, he cited the stay granted by the High Court on 1,022 acres of endowment lands that were illegally allotted to Pharma City. The TPCC chief said that the BRS leaders were making a hue and cry after the Congress said it would scrap the Dharani portal after coming to power, as they are afraid of losing thousands of crores if the grand old party implements its promise.

“Their nervousness is reflected in their statements about the Dharani portal. This shows that they have accepted the fact that Congress is coming to power,” Revanth quipped.

‘Political allies’

Regarding his ‘Fevicol Jod’ claim of friendship between BJP and BRS, he said that TRS working president KT Rama Rao meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi was proof of the new relationship, and BJP president JP Nadda was implementing it. Revanth announced that Congress would give foremost importance to SC, ST, and BC candidates in the upcoming elections by granting them the maximum number of tickets. He also stated that the first list of candidates from those sections would be released to instil confidence in the people that Congress is establishing a government for the poor.

Palvai’s power play

An interesting power competition within the Congress’ Munugode constituency came to the fore at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday when Palvai Sravanthi raised issues between her and Ch Krishna Reddy, DCC president of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, regarding the formation of the Congress’ mandal committees. Sravanthi complained to Revanth that Krishna Reddy’s group was receiving maximum appointments in the Munugode constituency, and those dependent on her for their political future couldn’t get their fair share of representation. When asked to comment, Revanth downplayed the issue, saying it shows the competitiveness of Congress leaders at the Mandal level.

