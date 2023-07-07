Engineering seats cut in favour of new courses in Telangana

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: In tune with the market demand and to meet the aspirations of the students, the State government has reduced the number of seats in conventional engineering courses and allowed the colleges to increase 14,565 seats in new courses.

For example, the State government reduced 30 seats each in Civil Engineering, Mechanical, and Electrical and Electronic Engineering courses in Anurag Engineering College against the sanctioned 60 seats each in each stream, while increasing the number of seats for the Information Technology course from the present 60 to 90 and Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) seats from the present 60 to 120. Thus, 300 seats in conventional courses were reduced, and 300 seats increased in courses that are in demand.

Seats in several other colleges were also increased for courses like Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), Cybersecurity, and Data Science. Some colleges were also permitted to introduce courses like Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Of the 14,565 seats increased, 6,930 are in existing courses, and this was done by duly reducing certain seats in existing courses. Besides, the government also accorded permission for the introduction of new courses, increasing intake in existing courses with a total intake of 7,635 seats in BTech/BE. The financial implication on the state government for these colleges will be Rs 27.39 crore.

A GO issued by Higher Education Department Secretary Vakati Karuna says: "For the closure of the course/reduction of seats in the existing courses of the institutions, the rearrangement of current student/students who were admitted in these courses in the previous years and who are trailing due to failure, etc., the faculty and other facilities must be provided and continued for the said students until the students pass out. The current staff strength rearrangements and dues, if any, shall be settled as per existing norms and regulations on that behalf."

With the reduction/increase of seats, the total number of engineering seats available in the state will be 1,00,671. Addressing the issue of vacant seats in the state, this decision aims to optimise seat utilisation and meet the demand specifically in the field of computer science.

The adjustment of 6,930 seats was made after engineering colleges sought permission to allocate seats in computer courses and returned seats from several other disciplines. The government's decision to allocate these additional seats comes as welcome news for engineering aspirants in the state. With counselling for engineering seats currently, underway, students now have enhanced opportunities to pursue their desired engineering courses.

