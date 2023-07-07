Home States Telangana

Justice Alok Aradhe set to become Telangana High Court Chief Justice

Justice Aradhe’s judicial journey began with his appointment as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Alok Aradhe

Justice Alok Aradhe (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Alok Aradhe as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Justice Aradhe has been serving as a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh since December 29, 2009, and holds a senior position in his parent High Court. In November 2018, he was transferred to the Karnataka High Court, where he has gained over 13 years of experience in delivering justice across two prominent High Courts.

Born on April 13, 1964, in Raipur, Justice Aradhe obtained a B.Sc and LLB degree. He enrolled as an advocate on July 12, 1988, and was designated as a senior advocate in April 2007. Alongside the late Justice GP Singh, Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Justice Aradhe contributed to the revision of the 5th and 6th editions of the Principles of Administrative Law by MP Jain and SN Jain.

He also served as a visiting faculty member at the Judicial Officers Training and Research Institute, imparting knowledge to judicial officers on various legal issues. Justice Aradhe’s judicial journey began with his appointment as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court on December 29, 2009.

