KLIS water to be pumped into SRSP in Telangana on July 7

The minister praised the CM's commitment to development in the face of criticism, noting that he had previously unveiled his plans during the Telangana movement.

Published: 07th July 2023 06:59 AM

Vemula Prashanth Reddy

R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy performs special puja at Uppuluru in Kamammarpally mandal on Thursday

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: While the Telangana government prides itself on its commitment to irrigation projects, the low rainfall this year has made them only more vital. With 20 of the 33 total districts in the State recording less than normal rainfall, the government hopes that these projects will help farmers across the State go forward with the kharif cultivation as planned.

As part of this, the State government is planning to divert water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) to the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) under the Sri Ram Sagar Project Rejuvenation Scheme (SRSP-RS). Water has now reached closer to the SRSP through the flood flow canal and will be pumped into the reservoir from Friday.

The SRSP-RS, estimated to cost Rs 2,000 crore, aims to ensure a year-round water supply to the SRSP. Works related to the SRSP-RS were completed two years ago, and a trial run was conducted.  Water from KLIS will be transported to the SRSP flood flow canal through the reverse pumping system and then pumped into the reservoir for storage. The water will be utilised based on agricultural requirements. The SRSP requires 50 tmcft of water for Kharif crops.

Currently, the SRSP has 20 tmcft of water, and an additional 30 tmcft will be provided under the SRSP-RS. In November, more water will be brought to SRSP through SRSP-RS to meet the requirements ahead of the rabi season. The SRSP flood flow canal, with a total length of 104 km, will act as a reservoir, benefiting farmers on both sides and increasing groundwater levels.

Kavitha to attend program

To celebrate the arrival of water to SRSP, locals and members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) organised celebrations at various places in the Balkonda Assembly constituency on Thursday. Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy participated in the celebrations, conducting special pujas on flood flow canal bridges at several villages between the SRSP and Kammarpally Mandal.

During the event, Prashanth Reddy said the SRSP-RS is a response to the criticism from opposition parties regarding the KLIS. He highlighted how Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has transformed the direction of the Godavari River, bringing water to upland areas from low-land areas. KLIS water is being transported through a reverse pumping scheme from 300 km away to SRSP, he added.

The minister praised the CM’s commitment to development in the face of criticism, noting that he had previously unveiled his plans during the Telangana movement. He emphasised that KCR’s vision of bringing Godavari water to every acre of the State is now being realised.

Furthermore, as part of the SRSP-RS, water will be pumped into SRSP at Mupkal village on Friday. Nizamabad MLC K Kavitha, Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister Prashanth Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, and officials will be present for the programme.

