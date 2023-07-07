Home States Telangana

Quota for kids of SCCL staff in Ramagundam medical college

Harish disclosed that the government has recently taken significant decisions pertaining to the Ramagundam Government Medical College located in Peddapalli district.

Government Medical College, Ramagundam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a step to ensure medical education for all, the State government on Thursday announced a reservation policy for the children of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employees.

Out of the total 150 seats available at Government Medical College, Ramagundam, 23 seats were previously allocated under the All India Quota. However, the remaining 127 seats will now have a five per cent reservation (seven seats) for the wards of SCCL employees.

Though the government announced the reservation criteria on Thursday, the Government Order (GO 75) was issued by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department on July 4. The selection for these reserved seats will be based on the merit achieved in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Additionally, the existing reservation categories for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Backward Classes (BC) will also be considered during the admission process for these seats, ensuring inclusivity and equal opportunities.

Health Minister T Harish Rao strongly supported this decision, highlighting the importance of providing equal educational opportunities to all. He acknowledged the significant contributions made by SCCL employees towards the State’s development and emphasised the need to extend equal opportunities to their children in pursuing high-quality medical education.

By implementing this reservation policy for MBBS seats, the government aims to ensure that deserving candidates from the families of the employees can access the medical education they aspire to achieve.

