Telangana HC takes note of report on open defecation, demands response from authorities

The court has also directed the respondent authorities to submit a status report by the next hearing date.

Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court, headed by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, took serious note of a newspaper report published on June 28, which shed light on the distressing conditions endured by women residing in Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, formerly known as Kodi Gudiselu, near Naubat Pahad in Hyderabad.

The report highlighted the lack of basic facilities, specifically toilets, forcing these women to defecate in open hillocks before dawn.

In response, the bench has issued notices to the Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, as well as the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). They have been instructed to provide a response regarding the content of the newspaper report. The court has also directed the respondent authorities to submit a status report by the next hearing date. The case has been adjourned until August 8.

Unfortunate, says judge

Furthermore, Justice T Vinod Kumar has elevated the matter by converting his letter into a suo motu taken up Public Interest Litigation (PIL). His letter highlighted the plight of women residing in the Naubat Pahad area, who face a lack of dignified living conditions due to the absence of accessible toilets.

As a result, they are compelled to defecate openly in the hillocks during nighttime or early morning, endangering their safety. Justice Vinod Kumar attached a newspaper article titled ‘Hyderabad, not open defecation free, scores of women have no toilet’ to his letter.

Expressing deep concern, Justice Vinod Kumar conveyed to the CJ that it is unfortunate for women in a developed city like Hyderabad to be deprived of such a fundamental amenity as toilets. The officials appear to have disregarded the pleas made by the people for assistance in obtaining toilets, he added.

