1,560 ASHA workers appointed in Telangana, Harish Rao announces salary hike

Published: 08th July 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Minister T Harish Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Harish Rao distributed appointment letters to 1,560 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) who will serve in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal districts under the GHMC.

During the event, he emphasized the provision of free tests by T-Diagnostics and announced Rs 50,000 for each ASHA worker’s training. Additionally, he announced salary hikes for 27,000 workers in the State and the government’s decision to cover their mobile phone bills starting in July.

Harish said that Telangana is a State where 100 per cent of children receive vaccinations, ensuring their overall well-being. He also highlighted the State’s commitment to providing highly competitive remuneration packages for ASHA workers, in contrast to Gujarat and other States, governed by Congress and BJP, where workers reportedly receive a meagre sum of Rs 4500.

Furthermore, Harish revealed that the government was actively addressing the demand for second Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and offered an additional salary of Rs 27,000 for the second ANMs, surpassing the remuneration provided in Congress and BJP-governed States.

Harish also highlighted the success of the Basti Dawakhana initiative, citing significant reductions in outpatient burdens at Osmania General Hospital (60%) and Gandhi Hospital (56% in general and 72% at the fever hospital). He further announced plans to establish three new hospitals dedicated to pregnant women and the opening of a super speciality MCH hospital within a week.

Comments

