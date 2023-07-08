50 KGBV students fall ill after having contaminated food in Telangana

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Around 50 girls studying at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) Amarchinta fell ill on Friday morning after consuming contaminated food as dinner on Thursday night in their hostel mess. While most of them received treatment at Amarchinta government hospital, eight of them, in serious condition, were transferred to Wanaparthy District Hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

According to students, the dinner they ate consisted of low-quality food, and rotten tomatoes were used in the preparation, allegedly because of the exorbitant prices of fresh tomatoes. Even though the students experienced symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, and stomach ache on Thursday night, they were not taken to the hospital for treatment until early Friday morning.

District collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar visited Wanaparthy District Hospital and personally inspected the wards where the students were being treated. He inquired about their medical condition from the doctors and said that an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

He also said that appropriate action would be taken against those responsible for the incident. Pawar reassured everyone that the students were safe and there was no cause for alarm. Furthermore, he issued instructions to officials to prioritise cleanliness and hygiene while preparing food in government schools and hostels.

