All set for PM’s visit to Warangal on July 8

Published: 08th July 2023 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that all arrangements are in place for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Warangal on Saturday.  During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various projects and also address a public meeting.

Accompanied by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and local police on Friday, Kishan visited the Bhadrakali temple to review the security arrangements for the PM’s visit and then the venue of the public meeting.

Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Rail Manufacturing Unit, Wagon Periodical Overhauling, and the four-lane Karimnagar to Warangal National Highway 563. Additionally, he will lay the foundation for the four-lane greenfield highways (NH 163G) connecting Mancherial to Warangal, Narva to Puttapaka, and Puttapaka to Pangidipalle.  

Following the foundation stone laying, the Prime Minister will address the public from 11:45 am to 12:20 pm. Subsequently, he will meet with BJP leaders from 12:20 pm to 12:30 pm before departing for Hakimpet airport at 1:40 pm.

Kishan said that the Rail Manufacturing Unit at Kazipet will manufacture seven wagons per day, 200 wagons per month, and an impressive 2,700 per year, creating approximately 3,000 jobs. He said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 521 crore for the first phase of the RMU project and the spares manufactured at the unit will be supplied to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Traffic curbs in tri-cities

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said that in light of the Prime Minister’s visit, traffic restrictions were imposed in the tri-cities, and Section 144 was enforced in the limits of Warangal and Hanamkonda districts. To ensure the smooth execution of the visit, thousands of police personnel have been deployed at the Bhadrakali temple, Mamnoor airport, and the public meeting venue, he said.

