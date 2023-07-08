BRS is Congress ally, not BJP’s, says Kishan

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Stating that the BJP has been actively fighting against the Kalvakuntla family rule in the State, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday made it clear that there would be no alliance with the BRS in the State.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to Hanamkonda district to review the preparations for the Prime Minister’s public meeting at Arts and Science College at the Subedari, the BJP State president accused the BRS government of promoting corruption and exploiting the State’s resources through illegal real estate, sand mining, and granite quarrying activities.

Along with BJP GS & VP Tarun Chugh, Smt D K Aruna, MP Arvind Dharmapuri, visited Arts & Science College grounds in Warangal today ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit tomorrow 8th July 2023.



Reviewed arrangements at the ground where PM Modi will address

Kishan accused the saffron party’s rivals of misusing social media platforms for anti-BJP campaigns in the State. He urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall for false propaganda spread through these channels.

He also accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of joining hands with Congress during the presidential election and said that this was because the BRS and Congress share a similar DNA. “Despite the Congress winning 18 Assembly seats in the 2018 elections, 12 Congress MLAs joined the BRS. This is because their DNA is the same,” Kishan said.

He accused the BRS government of obstructing development initiatives undertaken by the Union government. “The State government failed to provide land for the National Textile Park (NTP) despite the Centre allocating it to the State. Because of this, the potential investment from multinational companies in the textile park was lost,” he alleged.

The Union Minister also accused the BRS government of failing to allocate additional land for the development of Mamnoor airport, which he said could have facilitated its operationalisation. He claimed a significant increase in the number of operational airports in the country since the BJP came to power, asserting that the Union government’s efforts have propelled India’s economic position to fifth in the world.

Wrapping up his interaction, Kishan said that India has witnessed unprecedented progress under Modi and its economic growth has surpassed that of the United Kingdom.

Modi’s Visit to State

■ To arrive at airforce base in Hakimpet at 9.25 am

■ Reach Warangal by 10.15 am by air

■ Reach public meeting venue in Hanamkonda at 11 am

■ Lay foundation stones for various projects till 11.25 am

■ Address public meeting till 12.20 pm

■ Return to Hakimpet airbase, and depart for Rajasthan at 1.45 pm

