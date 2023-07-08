BRS to boycott PM’s tour as promises unkept: Telangana Minister KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling BRS has decided to boycott Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programmes in Warangal on Saturday, announced BRS working president and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at a press conference here on Friday.

Alleging that the Union government did not implement the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Rama Rao recalled that the coach factory assured in the Act was diverted to Gujarat and only a rail repair workshop has been sanctioned to Warangal.

He said that the railway coach factory worth Rs 20,000 crore was sanctioned to Gujarat and the repair workshop worth Rs 510 crore to Telangana. Alleging that Modi has been spewing venom against Telangana, Rama Rao said that right from the formation of the State, the Prime Minister was acting against the interests of Telangana.

Reminding that the Centre has also failed to set up the promised Tribal University in Warangal district, the BRS working president wondered what answer would Modi give to the people of Telangana during his visit. He also pointed out that the Centre did not keep its assurance of setting up of a steel factory in Bayyaram.

The people of Telangana do not believe in the words of the Prime Minister, who described the formation of separate Telangana as like killing the mother and separating the child from her, he said. Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Rama Rao said: “Who recognises him as a leader in the country? How can he give assurances on behalf of the Congress? People won’t believe the assurances of Rahul who is not a leader.”

On TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s allegations that foreigners have access to information on the Dharani portal, Rama Rao said that even the Congress too was in the hands of foreigners. “If Revanth has any evidence on the Dharani portal, he should submit the same to the Union government with a request to probe into the allegations. The State government was ready to give a PowerPoint presentation on how the people benefited through the Dharani portal,” Rama Rao said.

He alleged that Revanth was unable to carry out his land deals because of Dharani. “The Congress is not attacking the BJP as it joined hands with the saffron party in Karimnagar Lok Sabha elections in 2019,” Rama Rao alleged. He alleged that Revanth was “100% RSS and BJP man” which was why he was not talking anything against the BJP.

