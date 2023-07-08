Home States Telangana

Centre has sanctioned a ‘mechanic shed’: Senior Congress leader

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Lakshmaiah said that the former sought nothing but Modi’s love during an official programme, instead of questioning him on pending promises.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah.

Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah. (Photo¬ Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah took a broadside at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stating that the Centre has sanctioned a rail wagon “mechanic shed” when Telangana has a right to get a coach manufacturing unit.

He noted that the PM’s visit to historic Warangal city was a matter of pride and a sad affair - sad for not honouring any of the promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Lakshmaiah questioned the need for leaders of the level of the Prime Minister to come for “developmental programmes” like road widening. “Is Modi coming for his party’s public meeting or official programmes? How can he embark on tours with public money?” the veteran Congress leader asked.

He said that the Prime Minister should answer why the coach factory was not sanctioned to Telangana and why were the people being deceived in the name of “wagon overhauling unit”.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Lakshmaiah said that the former sought nothing but Modi’s love during an official programme, instead of questioning him on pending promises. “KCR, the people of Telangana have not elected you to bow down before someone,” Lakshmaiah said.

TAGS
Ponnala Lakshmaiah Narendra Modi
