Dalits face boycott in Telangana CM’s borough

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Dalit families of Timmapur village in Gajwel constituency being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are allegedly being subjected to a social boycott.

The victims complained that they were not being called for any work by the other castes and, on top of it, they were being subjected to insults and ridicule. They were being forced to have their hair cut under trees as they were not allowed to enter barber shops in the village.

A Dalit man gets a shave

under a tree at Thimmapur

in Gajwel constituency

In their complaint to the police, they said that the problem had begun when the State government organised decennial celebrations of Telangana formation. The police are ostensibly not aware of the discrimination being meted out to the Dalits in Timmapur. They have drawn flak for not looking into the situation until the Dalit associations filed a complaint along with the villagers. The people’s associations and the opposition parties are wondering how could such discrimination take place in the chief minister’s constituency.

Also, about 30 youths have lodged a complaint with the Jagadevpur police demanding that legal action be taken against the persons concerned. Speaking to TNIE, Gajwel ACP Ramesh said that a case has been registered against the owner of the hair-cutting salon in the village along with some other villagers.

Meanwhile, on Friday, leaders of some people’s associations came to Timmapur and discussed the issue with the Dalits. They said that discrimination has been continuing for a long time and that it is not a recent phenomenon.

They alleged that the Hanuman temple in the village was closed for six months after some Dalits entered it to end their vow. The youth lamented that they were not allowed to take part in the community lunch organised to celebrate the decennial celebrations of Telangana formation.

