Disquiet in Telangana Congress over appointment of mandal presidents

Of the 85 Assembly segments affected by the appointments, leaders from at least 14 constituencies staged protests at the Gandhi Bhavan.

HYDERABAD: The Congress finds itself embroiled in yet another bout of unrest as protests erupt at the Gandhi Bhavan, the party’s state headquarters, following a series of appointments of mandal presidents. The appointments, initiated on the directions of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi, have led to disquiet among party members.

The situation escalated as TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud issued appointment orders for mandal presidents in approximately 85 Assembly constituencies. However, TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi intervened and issued orders that superseded some of the appointments. This move intensified the internal discord within the party, fueling conflicts among aspiring candidates ahead of the elections.

Of the 85 Assembly segments affected by the appointments, leaders from at least 14 constituencies staged protests at the Gandhi Bhavan. Their grievances are primarily directed towards TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Mallu Ravi. Notably, in the Khanapur Assembly constituency, Mallu Ravi nullified all appointments made by Mahesh Kumar Goud.

In Munugode Assembly constituency, Palvai Sravanthi, who contested the recent byelection, expressed dissatisfaction as all seven candidates recommended by Ch Krishna Reddy were named mandal presidents, while none of the names she recommended was honoured.  Similarly, TPCC official spokesperson Bhandaru Srikanth Rao, who is aspiring to contest from the Gajwel Assembly constituency, lamented that all 10 mandal presidents appointed in his area were suggested by T Narsa Reddy.

Protesters at the Gandhi Bhavan demanded that the party recognise the efforts of those who had worked tirelessly for its survival during challenging times. “Kappara Bhanu Prakash Rao is a sarpanch who won in Gajwel constituency and remained in the party despite pressure from a Minister to join the BRS. However, his name is not there in the list,” Srikanth said. Mallu Ravi said that the TPCC president has re-considered the appointments he made earlier, and issued orders through a senior vice president.

