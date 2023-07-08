High on ganja, two youths kill BJYM leader in Telangana

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 23-year-old youth identified as Koppula Sai Pavan was brutally murdered by two persons at Pumping Well Road here in the early hours of Friday. The assailants were suspected to be under the influence of ganja when they committed the crime. According to locals, Sai Pavan worked in a chicken shop and was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mandal president.

Koppula Sai Pavan

He along with his friend B Sai was standing at his house, when Akhil and Ashok arrived on a bike and began honking the horn, causing unbearable noise. Sai Pavan and his friend warned them against making noise and not to speed in the streets as children would be playing.Both Akhil and Ashok, who are masonry workers, got angry and entered into an argument with Sai Pavan and Sai.

Suddenly Ashok brought out karate nunchaku and attacked Sai Pavan and Sai, and later attacked them with a knife. Sai Pavan and Sai both sustained severe injuries. Locals called the police who came to the spot and shifted them to the headquarters hospital. Sai Pavan died while undergoing treatment while Sai was shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. The police detained the two assailants.

