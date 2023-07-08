Home States Telangana

High on ganja, two youths kill BJYM leader in Telangana

Suddenly Ashok brought out karate nunchaku and attacked Sai Pavan and Sai, and later attacked them with a knife.

Published: 08th July 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A 23-year-old youth identified as Koppula Sai Pavan was brutally murdered by two persons at Pumping Well Road here in the early hours of Friday. The assailants were suspected to be under the influence of ganja when they committed the crime. According to locals, Sai Pavan worked in a chicken shop and was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mandal president.

Koppula Sai Pavan

He along with his friend B Sai was standing at his house, when Akhil and Ashok arrived on a bike and began honking the horn, causing unbearable noise. Sai Pavan and his friend warned them against making noise and not to speed in the streets as children would be playing.Both Akhil and Ashok, who are masonry workers, got angry and entered into an argument with Sai Pavan and Sai.

Suddenly Ashok brought out karate nunchaku and attacked Sai Pavan and Sai, and later attacked them with a knife. Sai Pavan and Sai both sustained severe injuries. Locals called the police who came to the spot and shifted them to the headquarters hospital. Sai Pavan died while undergoing treatment while Sai was shifted to a private hospital for better treatment. The police detained the two assailants.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Koppula Sai Pavan BJYM leader
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp