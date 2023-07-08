Home States Telangana

Internal survey reveals chinks in BRS armour in Telangana

Poor ratings for pink party MLAs in five districts prompts KCR focus

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections on the horizon, BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao is focusing on gauging the mood of the people. With several survey reports at hand, he is alerting MLAs and party members to the growing concerns.

The BRS chief is believed to have noticed that five particular districts have emerged as potential challenges for the party in the upcoming election. Nizamabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad have shown alarmingly poor ratings for BRS MLAs, according to a survey conducted by a third party. The survey identified a significant silent vote factor, ranging from 4% to 6%, that poses a threat to the BRS.

Sources reveal that the survey, conducted in the first and second weeks of last month, has brought to light significant communication gaps between leaders in the Assembly segments, especially in the abovementioned five districts. These gaps are expected to cause significant trouble for BRS candidates.

The MLAs from the five districts, including Ministers, find themselves facing severe challenges from their rivals who have been raising local issues and also highlighting the chinks in BRS leaders to hurt the ruling party’s image. Expressing his discontent at this, KCR is believed to have instructed underperforming MLAs to concentrate on their respective constituencies and remain active within their Assembly segments.

Meanwhile, the survey has shed light on various contentious issues, including the Delhi liquor scam, the TSPSC question paper leak, and allegations of MLAs’ involvement in illegal sand mining and land grabbing under the guise of real estate dealings. These activities have significantly damaged the party’s image, according to the survey’s findings.

Also, unemployed youth, employees, and women aged between 18 and 35 have expressed their dissatisfaction with the performance of both the MLAs and the BRS as a whole. This growing discontent is causing tension within BRS circles.

The survey’s outcomes regarding the silent vote share of 5% to 6% are expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming elections, as voters’ preferences and the distribution of this vote share will determine the fate of all party candidates. Sources said that the survey’s analysis report has highlighted the close contest between BRS and Congress in 17 Assembly segments as of mid-June.

A note of caution

The survey, conducted in the first and second weeks of June, has brought to light communication gaps between leaders in 5 districts  
Issues like the Delhi liquor scam, and TSPSC question paper leak have dented the image of BRS, the survey said

