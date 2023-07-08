Justice league: Telangana HC bench orders equal weightage to para-athletes

By Express News Service

HC bench orders equal weightage to para-athletes

A bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji has allowed the participation of para sportspersons in recognised sports disciplines. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Regula Nagesh Yadav and four para-athletes seeking the inclusion of para-sports as recognised sports disciplines and the provision of a 2% reservation in direct recruitment in government departments and institutions.

Appearing for the petitioners, counsel Baglekar Akash Kumar challenged a GO issued by the sports department excluding para sports from recognised sports disciplines, thus denying them the benefits of reservation. Referring to SC judgments, Kumar argued that para-sports and para-athletes be considered as part of the broader category of sportspeople as the GO was in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

TSPRB asked to reconsider pleas for Fire Services jobs

Overturning rejection memos of several writ petitioners, Justice P Madhavi Devi of the High Court has directed the authorities to consider the candidature of the petitioners who possess valid driving licences for a period of two continuous years for recruitment to the post of driver operator in TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Department and Stipendiary Cadet Trainee Police Constable (SCT PC) and other posts.

The court also ordered the declaration of results and the continuation of the selection process based on merit and in accordance with the rules and conditions set by the State police recruitment board. The petitioners contended that though they held valid driving licenses, their candidature was rejected due to the authorities’ insistence on a continuous two-year possession of a valid driving licence.

Attachment of properties is contempt of HC orders: MCFPL

Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home, Government of Andhra Pradesh, in contempt of court case filed by Margadarsi Chit Fund Pvt. Limited (MCFPL), represented by Cherukuri Sailaja, its MD, holding him accountable for willfully disobeying the court’s order dated March 21, 2023.

Counsel for the petitioner argued that the attachment of properties belonging to the petitioner’s company demonstrates a complete disregard and disobedience of the court’s order. After hearing the arguments, the court issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the matter until August 14, 2023.

HC junks PIL against land allotment to director N Shankar

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court has upheld the State government’s decision to allot five acres of land in Mokhila village of Rangareddy district, to film director N Shankar at Rs 5 lakh per acre by dismissing a PIL challenging the allotment.

In its order, the bench noted that Shankar had paid Rs 25 lakh for the 5-acre land, which he intended to use for a TV and film studio. Additionally, he had invested Rs 1.25 crore in developing the land and had made payments to architects, designers, and labourers. The court acknowledged that governments of several States have provided benefits and facilities to eminent sports personalities and artists, and Telangana was no exception. However, the court emphasized the need for a specific policy to eliminate any possibility of favouritism in the allocation of government land to undeserving individuals or causes.

The bench said that there were no allegations of malice, or nepotism against the State in the allotment of the land to Shankar and that since it had been allotted for consideration and a larger objective, there was no need for a public auction. The court also found fault with the petitioner for not demonstrating that the land allotment was sought by other filmmakers, and it declined to issue any writ to interfere with the allotment to Shankar.

