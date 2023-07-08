Home States Telangana

MIM ramps up political activity in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The Karimnagar unit of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has ramped up its preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections, with party leaders and cadre curating a list of around 100 people from each division who would be actively participating in the poll campaign.
With 35 divisions in the Karimnagar Assembly segment, the party aims to compile a list of approximately 3,500 campaigners.

Acting on the directions of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, the party’s local office has been bustling with activity as party cadres collect the names of individuals willing to campaign. Sk Ghulam Ahmed Hussain, the AIMIM town president and member of the Telangana Haj Committee, has taken charge of inviting active party activists to the office for regular interactions, seeking their opinions on the proposed election campaign.

Ahmed Hussain said the intensified political activity was due to the party's high command’s directive. “To streamline operations, the party has elected division presidents for each division. These presidents will play a pivotal role in forming three wings of the election cell, comprising members from various categories such as businessmen, artists, women, and others. The activities of these wings are well underway, and daily reports are being sought from the constituted committees,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that AIMIM has expressed interest in contesting the Karimnagar Assembly for the past few months. Ahmed Hussain stated, “We have gathered information for 390 booths and have elected social media coordinators. We are also considering providing training to strengthen our campaign efforts further.”

