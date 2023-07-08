Home States Telangana

Realtors ask Telangana to streamline approvals

The primary objective of the meeting was to identify the challenges faced by developers and explore potential solutions.  

Published: 08th July 2023 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2023 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Real estate

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realtors praised Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari for her efforts in bringing together the heads of over 20 departments responsible for facilitating and granting permissions to developers in the State’s real estate industry. This meeting, initiated by the CREDAI and convened by the Government of Telangana, marks a significant milestone for the real estate sector in Telangana.

The primary objective of the meeting was to identify the challenges faced by developers and explore potential solutions. The meeting saw the participation of CREDAI, in association with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Telangana Builders Federation (TBF), and Telangana Developers Association (TDA).

ALSO READ | Errors in master plan hindering real estate sector, realtors tell Telangana govt

NAREDCO president Sunil Chandra Reddy said, “Certain issues still need to be addressed to further facilitate the process. For example, obtaining as many as 11 approvals are required before commencing a project and prior to its operations. We request the department to reconsider this requirement and establish a streamlined process.”

Comments

