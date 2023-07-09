A vote for Cong or BRS will be an injustice to Telangana, says Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asking BRS leaders whether they would not like to witness infrastructure development in Telangana, newly-appointed BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday asked the pink party leaders why they boycotted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programme in Hanamkonda.

Exuding confidence in the BJP restricting the Chief Minister’s family to his farmhouse after the elections, the Union Tourism Minister made it clear that BJP would “definitely” take the fight to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family in the coming Assembly elections.

“A vote for Congress or BRS which are aligned together will be an injustice to Telangana. Both parties have been playing to the tunes of MIM which has been doing communal politics. If BJP doesn’t win, salaries won’t be paid to employees and the State can’t develop because the Chief Minister has rendered the State bankrupt,” he told the public meeting at the Arts and Science College Grounds in Hanamkonda.

Kishan dramatically declared that his only goal in life was to see BJP come to power.

Responding to BRS leaders’ statement questioning whether the Prime Minister had the face to visit Telangana and what he has done for the State, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay reminded them that the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park was sanctioned by the NDA government for Warangal.

Assuring that he will work under the leadership of Kishan Reddy to destroy the fortress of BRS, Sanjay urged BJP workers to establish ‘Rama Rajya’ in Telangana.

Consultative meeting today

Presidents and general secretaries of 11 BJP State units will converge in Hyderabad to attend the saffron party’s “regional consultative meeting” to be organised on Sunday. The meeting, scheduled to be held at the BJP party office in Nampally from 9 am, will be presided over by party president JP Nadda.

Delegates from AP, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, TN, Maharashtra, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

