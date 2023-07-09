Home States Telangana

BSP State Chief Praveen Kumar to contest from Sirpur segment

The former IPS officer made the announcement during a programme organised in Kagaznaga, alleging that the State government is neglecting the people of the Sirpur region.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar

BSP leader and former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday said that he will contest from the Sirpur constituency in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district in the upcoming Assembly elections. 

The former IPS officer made the announcement during a programme organised in Kagaznagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Contractors and looters backed by the local MLA and his followers are ruling the roost of the Sirpur region.”

Specifically targeting Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, he said, “The Kagaznagar (Sirpur) Paper Mill management is colluding with the MLA and cheating the employees. The management is paying better salaries to those who are from the neighbouring State while the local employees are being paid low salaries.”

Referring to the Andhavelli bridge issue, he said that the officials are clearing the bills, but no work is being done. “The Andhavelli bridge collapsed even before the works were started,” he said.

He also alleged that the State government is neglecting the people of the Sirpur region. “The notified and government lands in this area are being encroached upon. The benefits of government schemes, including 2BHK houses and Dalit Bandhu, are not being extended to people of this region,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SirpurRS Praveen Kumar
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp