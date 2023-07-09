BSP State Chief Praveen Kumar to contest from Sirpur segment

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: State president of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) RS Praveen Kumar on Saturday said that he will contest from the Sirpur constituency in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The former IPS officer made the announcement during a programme organised in Kagaznagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said: “Contractors and looters backed by the local MLA and his followers are ruling the roost of the Sirpur region.”

Specifically targeting Sirpur MLA Koneru Konappa, he said, “The Kagaznagar (Sirpur) Paper Mill management is colluding with the MLA and cheating the employees. The management is paying better salaries to those who are from the neighbouring State while the local employees are being paid low salaries.”

Referring to the Andhavelli bridge issue, he said that the officials are clearing the bills, but no work is being done. “The Andhavelli bridge collapsed even before the works were started,” he said.

He also alleged that the State government is neglecting the people of the Sirpur region. “The notified and government lands in this area are being encroached upon. The benefits of government schemes, including 2BHK houses and Dalit Bandhu, are not being extended to people of this region,” he said.

