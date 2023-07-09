Home States Telangana

KCR welcomes more Maharashtra leaders into BRS

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that both Telangana and Maharashtra have had social and cultural similarities from the very beginning.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:19 PM

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes leaders from Maharashtra into BRS fold in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday described the relation between Telangana and Maharashtra as a bond between “Roti-Beti”. 

Addressing the gathering after welcoming leaders from Solapur and Nagpur into the BRS, he said that both States have social and cultural similarities from the very beginning. 

He also expressed delight at the influx of leaders into the BRS from Maharashtra, which shares a nearly 1,000 km boundary with Telangana. 

“The political leaders are country currently running behind posts. Some are splitting parties. Some leaders are defecting from one party to another. The people of this country are carefully watching what is happening in Maharashtra,” he said.

“Development stands in front of your doors in the form of BRS. Open the doors and embrace it. Let’s fill light in our lives through our kisan sarkar. Let’s develop Maharashtra on par with Telangana,” he said.

