Palair, a magnet for political heavyweights 

In the previous elections, Congress emerged victorious in this segment when K Upender Reddy defeated former BRS minister Tummala Nagaeswara Rao.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

politics

For representational purposes.

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Palair Assembly constituency in Khammam district has become the centre of attention, as political heavyweights from all major parties are expressing interest to contest this seat.

Situated at the entrance of Khammam district and bordering Suryapet district, Palair holds significant political importance. In the previous elections, Congress emerged victorious in this segment when K Upender Reddy defeated former BRS minister Tummala Nagaeswara Rao. However, Kandala later switched to the BRS.

Among the 10 Assembly seats in the erstwhile Khammam district, Palair is the most fiercely contested constituency. As a result, there is fierce competition between various political parties for this seat. 

Former BRS minister Tummala Nageswara Rao is making another bid for the ticket, while incumbent MLA Upender Reddy is also in the race.

Several other leaders from the BRS are vying for the seat, but the main competition appears to be between Nageswara Rao and Upender Reddy.

On the other hand, YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila has repeatedly announced her intention to contest from Palair. Royala Nageswara Rao, who was defeated in the previous elections, is seeking a ticket from Congress with the backing of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Other Congress leaders such as Maddi Srinivasa Reddy, former minister Ramireddy Venkata Reddy’s son Charan Reddy, Ramasahayam Madhavi Reddy, and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy’s close relative and former MP Surender Reddy’s son Raghuram Reddy are also vying for the Congress ticket.

Interestingly, CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who hails from Palair, is also keen to contest from the constituency and is hoping that his party gets the seat as part of an alliance with the BRS.

Sharmila promises Rajanna Rajyam

YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila on Saturday reiterated that she would contest from the Palair constituency and implement Rajanna rule in the State. On Saturday, the birth anniversary of her father late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Sharmila reached Palair where she garlanded a YSR statue and paid floral tributes to the former chief minister. Later, speaking to the media she said that she would soon take up a padayatra in the Palair segment. She said YSR showed the world how a CM should rule and be fair to people of all castes, creeds and communities. 

