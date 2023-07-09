Samajika Samarasatha Vedika, RSS 'declares war' against untouchability and social evils

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: While many might claim that social evils such as caste discrimination and the resultant untouchability have been eradicated, people living on the margins of the ‘varna’ hierarchy might tell you otherwise. While India ushers in the age of technology and modern advancements, such evils show the lack of social progress.

To address this, Samajika Samarasatha Vedika (SSV), linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has ‘declared a war’ against untouchability, backwardness and economic issues.

Their mission is to bring marginalised communities, who have been denied education and a place in society, onto an equal footing with everyone else.

Speaking to TNIE, B Santhosh, secretary of the Siddipet district unit of SSV, explains that they aim to achieve equality by bringing together elders from all castes and religions in the villages and honouring them. The initiative was started in Mumbai in 1983, and they have been forming committees in all districts to create awareness among the people.

Over the last seven years, they have adopted remote villages in Thoguta, Mirdoddi, Doultabad, Dubbaka and Siddipet mandals of the district, organising programmes to sensitise villagers and promote their development.

They have successfully implemented various programmes in the small Mutyampeta pittala thanda under the Govardhanagiri gram panchayat of Thoguta mandal. The village has a population of around 550 people, with 250 of them being youths.

The residents used to be nomads, relying on catching and selling quails for a living. When the members of the organisation initially visited the area, they observed that a large number of children weren’t going to school. Additionally, they also noticed that the area was unsanitary and a majority of children were at risk of many illnesses.

Through the platform of social equality, they emphasised the importance of education, hygiene and cleanliness. While incidences of Dalits and tribals not being allowed to enter temples are still being reported across the country, the SSV organised festivals and made arrangements for bhajans, mass meals and other activities to foster positive transformations.

It has also supported the education of students by providing free bicycles, bags and books to increase their attendance in primary and high schools. Additionally, they encourage women to save money and teach sewing to enable self-employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the SSV also arranged visits to the renowned temples in Basara and Wargal and offered evening tuition to students. During the Covid pandemic, the SSV provided essential commodities to 85 families in Mutyampeta village and donated clothes to those in need.

Additionally, members of SSV are also training youth belonging to Scheduled Castes to work as priests in temples, further promoting inclusivity and equal opportunities.

