SSC Board’s blooper sends student’s grade for a toss

The Board officials informed SSC student Sriharini that there was no change in grading and marks after verifying her paper, despite being sent back the wrong answer sheet.

Published: 09th July 2023 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Sriharini shows her answer script. (Photo | Express)

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Pratapaneni Sriharini of Kamanchikallu village in Khammam rural mandal was very sure that she would get 10/10 in her SSC examinations. Her parents and teachers also believed in her.

After seeing the results, she and her parents were shocked. They realised that she got a 9.8 grade in social studies and in the remaining papers she secured a 10/10 grade. 

On her parents’ advice, she applied for re-verification of the social studies paper. She was again shocked when the SSC Board sent her the answer sheet of someone else. She said that the handwriting on the answer sheet was not hers.

The Board officials informed her that there was no change in grading and marks after verifying her paper.  

Barcode is different, says the father of the student

Harini said, ‘’I took only two extra sheets but three extra sheets were sent to me by the board saying that it was my answer script. I am very confident of getting 18 marks out of 20 in the paper but in the answer sheet sent to me only 14 marks were given.”

Sriharini’s father Raghu said even the barcode was different and her handwriting was also not hers.
Sriharini said: “The day when I wrote my social studies examination, there was a woman invigilator who signed on the top of the first answer sheet but on the answer script I received, the signature was that of a male invigilator.

Another inconsistency was that the marks given to her in her social studies paper were 66 but the grade allotted to her was 9.

Her father Raghu alleged that it was a clear mistake of the SSC Board. He said the officials played with his daughter’s prospects. Raghu said he would meet the district education officer on Monday. If justice is not done, he would move the court, he warned.

