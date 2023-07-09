Warangal turns sea of Saffron during Modi visit

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A saffron wave swept through the erstwhile Warangal district during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. In a show of strength, the BJP lined up the 15-km-long road from the Mamnoor airport to the Arts College grounds with flexes and hoardings of Modi, its national and State leaders.

Party cadres from Warangal, Hanamakonda, Wardhannapet, Narsampet, Huzurabad and Karimnagar came in droves to attend the PM’s public meeting at the Arts and Science College grounds.

After landing at the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing reception from people who lined up on both sides of the road as his motorcade made its way to the Bhadrakali temple. In acknowledgement of the warm welcome, Modi greeted the people with folded hands.

Slogans hailing Narendra Modi and the BJP rent the air at the public meeting venue at the Arts and Science College. The frenzied crowd rose to its feet and shouted slogans in support of former State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay.

Newly-appointed State BJP president G Kishan Reddy also received similar cheers from the enthusiastic crowd as he blasted KCR for boycotting the PM’s meeting on ‘flimsy’ grounds. The icing on the cake moment came for the BJP cadres when Modi walked to the front side of the dais after finishing his speech and raised his hands.

HANAMKONDA: A saffron wave swept through the erstwhile Warangal district during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday. In a show of strength, the BJP lined up the 15-km-long road from the Mamnoor airport to the Arts College grounds with flexes and hoardings of Modi, its national and State leaders. Party cadres from Warangal, Hanamakonda, Wardhannapet, Narsampet, Huzurabad and Karimnagar came in droves to attend the PM’s public meeting at the Arts and Science College grounds. After landing at the airport, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a rousing reception from people who lined up on both sides of the road as his motorcade made its way to the Bhadrakali temple. In acknowledgement of the warm welcome, Modi greeted the people with folded hands.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Slogans hailing Narendra Modi and the BJP rent the air at the public meeting venue at the Arts and Science College. The frenzied crowd rose to its feet and shouted slogans in support of former State BJP president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay. Newly-appointed State BJP president G Kishan Reddy also received similar cheers from the enthusiastic crowd as he blasted KCR for boycotting the PM’s meeting on ‘flimsy’ grounds. The icing on the cake moment came for the BJP cadres when Modi walked to the front side of the dais after finishing his speech and raised his hands.